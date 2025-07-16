Hubbard firefighters deployed to Cram Fire; Oregon’s current largest wildfire Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Hubbard firefighters are stepping up to assist in the battle against the rapidly spreading Cram Fire.

Hubbard Fire District Lt. Riley Hamilton and apparatus operator and seasonal firefighter Asher Lindell were deployed to the blaze with the Brush 87 truck Wednesday, July 16, and are expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to likely begin a night shift, according to Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann.

The Cram Fire, located northeast of Madras, started Sunday, July 13. The blaze has now grown to 64,296 acres, fueled by high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts. As of July 16 the fire is at zero containment.

The Cram Fire is currently the largest of multiple wildfires burning across the state. Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the sixth time this summer, allowing the fire marshal to deploy additional resources to the Cram blaze.

The Hubbard Fire Brush 87 crew joins four other brush trucks from the Aurora Fire District, Salem Fire Department, Jefferson Fire District and Marion County Fire District #1 as Strike Team 22.

Due to the significant number of fires across Oregon, it’s currently all hands on deck. Just last week, the neighboring Woodburn Fire District deployed firefighters as part of another Marion County area task force to assist in battling the Elk Fire in Klamath County.

While Brush 87 is deployed to the Cram Fire, Kahrmann says the Hubbard Fire District remains staffed and ready for any local emergencies that may arise.