Oregon governor declares state of emergency over wildfire threat Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The state is in critical fire danger because of “extreme high temperatures” that forecasters say will last for an extended period across the Northwest

The threat of wildfires across the Northwest will escalate through the summer, extended forecasts show, due to “extreme high temperatures.” In response, Gov. Tina Kotek is declaring a state of emergency across Oregon meant to mobilize state and federal agencies and resources to prevent and respond to fires.

Kotek made the declaration on Wednesday in an executive order, following six emergency declarations for individual fires just in the last two weeks. Most of the nearly 60 active fires in the state are in southern Oregon.

The statewide emergency will remain in effect until the governor either determines that the threat has significantly receded, the fire season officially ends or until the end of the year.

“Oregon is already experiencing a devastating wildfire season that will have lasting consequences,” Kotek said in a news release. “The summer is only getting hotter, drier and more dangerous — we have to be prepared for worsening conditions.”

The declaration directs state agencies and the National Guard to collaborate on wildfire response and prevention by sharing personnel, equipment and resources. It also directs those agencies and Guard troops to meet requests coming from the state’s primary fire agencies — the Oregon Department of Forestry and the State Fire Marshal — and local and tribal governments.

It follows six Emergency Conflagration Act declarations for wildfires that have burned thousands of acres. Invoking the act similarly directs state agencies to help local fire departments with staff and with state financial resources.

Kotek in her news release also advised Oregonians to sign up for the statewide emergency alert system OR-Alert, to have an evacuation plan and to have an emergency “go kit” ready.

[Sign up for emergency alerts here.]

The state’s fire dashboard lists 58 active wildfires that have so far burned more than 54,500 acres. Many of the fires are mostly contained. Nearly half of the fires ignited due to natural causes, while the cause is still undetermined for most of the others. Ten fires so far have been determined to be human caused.

Most of the fires are in southern Oregon, and all but one of the fires was first discovered within the last two weeks. Nearly half occurred or are burning in Jackson County, six in Josephine County, five in Jefferson County and four in Klamath County.

The Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday advised residents in Klamath and

Jefferson counties to stay indoors and avoid being outside doing vigorous physical activity due to smoke from the Hagelstein and Elk fires.

No fatalities have been recorded this fire season, but six people have been injured. At least five structures have been recorded damaged or destroyed and only in the Elk Fire.

More than 2,200 Oregonians at nearly 900 addresses are currently in an evacuation zone, according to the state fire dashboard. More than half are at the Level 1 “Be Ready” stage. More than 800 are in the Level 2 “Be Set” stage, meaning they should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. More than 200 are at the Level 3 “Go Now” stage, meaning they are in extreme danger and should be evacuating or already evacuated.

Kotek in her news release also encouraged Oregonians who believe they’ve been charged excessive prices or fees for essential goods and services during a wildfire emergency to report those claims to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Services here.