Feel that love? Coming Colton festival will be bringing it daily Published 4:32 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Love, Oregon Micro Festival offers wide array of good ‘stuff’

Love is in the air and to hammer home that point, a festival will rise at Camp Colton in August.

Love, Oregon is a weekend campout celebrating all that is fun and unique about the state — uplifting and showcasing local artists, musicians, farmers, chefs and creatives of all kinds.

Love, Oregon Micro Festival + Summer Campout, set for Aug. 22-24 at Camp Colton, is all-inclusive and features live music, farm-to-table meals, an art exhibition, nature and arts-themed workshops, local vendors and plenty more to enjoy.

A few examples of workshops during the weekend include: Introduction to Mohunga: Japanese Woodblock Printing, Cyanotpye Workshop with Elizabeth Rohloff (adults and children), and Cacao + Chocolate Workshop with Charley Wheelock of Woodblock Chocolate.

Musical guests during the festival will be: Pete ‘n Lo, The Get Ahead, Outer Orbit featuring Arietta Ward, Wren the Band, The Red Strings, and John Nilsen + Swimfish.

Additionally, dive into a culinary adventure with chef Keith Bidwell, former Pickathon culinary director and open fire chef, who will be working with local farms and cooks to whip up seasonal family-style meals. Brunch and Dinner included in your ticket.

To purchase tickets or get more information, check out campcolton.com/love-oregon-festival.