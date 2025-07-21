French Prairie Middle School’s new principal takes the helm Published 4:32 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A new chapter is beginning at French Prairie Middle School as the district announces Aaron Kerns as its next principal.

Kerns began the new role July 1 after previously serving as a teacher, language program, AVID, and TAG coordinator at French Prairie from 2013 to 2022.

“I look forward to collaborating with French Prairie staff and families to provide the richest opportunities possible for student growth and development,” Kerns said. “Students should be safe so they can take risks, be challenged so they can grow, and be supported so they can achieve beyond expectation.”

Kerns describes himself as a “middle school educator to his core.” In his brief hiatus from working with the Woodburn School District, Kerns worked as an assistant principal at Kraxberger Middle School in Gladstone. Before moving to Oregon, Kerns taught middle school for four years in his home state of California.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to advance the amazing work French Prairie

Middle School has been doing for many years,” Kerns said. “I am committed to build upon the strong traditions and elevate the core values of French Prairie alongside the community to accomplish these things.”

In his free time, Kerns enjoys music and “tinkering with old electronics.” His wife is an elementary school educator and he has two kids, one in middle school and the other in high school.