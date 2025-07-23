Vern “Bud” George Inman II

Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

June 11, 1957 – June 24, 2025 – Born June 11, 1957 in Oakland, California. Entered into glory June 24, 2025. Pastor Bud faithfully shared the love of Jesus, serving as a shepherd to many throughout his ministry in Modesto, Calif.; Woodburn, Ore.; and, for the past 15 years, Pine Grove, Calif. He is deeply missed by his family and those who knew him. Everyone is welcome to attend Pastor Bud’s Celebration of Life on July 26, 2025, at 11 AM at Community Church Pine Grove in Pine Grove, Calif.