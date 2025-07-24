4 swimming holes near Woodburn to help you cool off this summer Published 9:32 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

While Oregon is teeming with rivers, lakes, creeks and waterfalls, finding the perfect swimming hole on a hot day can still feel like finding a needle in a haystack.

Many of the best spots are kept hush-hush by locals, hidden behind vague directions or buried in online forums. But, luckily, you don’t have to drive deep into the wilderness or scroll for hours to find a good place to cool off.

These four spots below are tried and true favorites, all within an hour of Woodburn. Whether you’re looking for cliff jumps, somewhere to launch a kayak, a shallow creek for kids or just a place to float for the afternoon, there’s a spot here for everyone.

Silverton Reservoir

Just minutes from downtown Silverton, this scenic reservoir is surrounded by towering trees and quiet forested slopes, providing a relaxing change of pace from busier river spots and lakes.

The water is calm, making it a great choice for swimming, kayaking or paddleboarding. Fishing is also permitted, and the reservoir features a fishing pier, boat docks and ramp.

Amenities include restrooms and a parking lot. To access the reservoir, you can pay a $5 day-use fee at the kiosk in the Marine Park or purchase an annual pass at Silverton City Hall.

Best for: Kayakers, paddleboarders, anglers and backstrokers

Travel time: Approximately 25 minutes from Woodburn

South Falls Day-Use Area, Silver Falls State Park

Oregon’s most iconic state park offers more than just waterfalls. Situated next to a wide lawn and picnic area is a shallow, dammed-off section of Silver Creek where kids and families can wade and splash during the summer heat.

While the water doesn’t get more than two or three feet deep, it’s a great spot to cool off after hiking to one of the park’s dozens of waterfalls. The creek bottom is sandy, with a gentle slope that eases into the water.

The area also includes picnic shelters, barbecue grills, horseshoe pits, a playground and an off-leash dog area. A day-use permit for Silver Falls is $10 and can be purchased at one of the various payment stations across the park.

Best for: Families, hikers, loungers

Travel time: Approximately 45 minutes from Woodburn

Feyrer Park, Molalla River

Feyrer Park sits along the Molalla River, one of the Willamette River’s last undammed tributaries, and it’s a favorite for a reason. Clear, cool water, rope swings, gentle shallows and plenty of space to hang out make it an ideal stop for summer fun.

This quintessential Oregon river spot has something for everyone: protected inlets for children and weaker swimmers, as well as deeper pools to jump off rocks. The river also has enough current and rapids for a great day of floating, so don’t forget the tubes.

The park has shaded picnic areas, fire pits, hiking trails, a playground and restrooms.

While you can find your own secluded spot along the Molalla River with a bit of exploring, Feyrer Park is an easy crowd pleaser for families and groups.

Best for: Thrill seekers, tubers, campers

Travel time: Approximately 35 minutes from Woodburn

Scotts Mills Falls, Butte Creek

If you’re looking for a classic swimming hole with a splash of adventure, this park in the tiny town of Scotts Mills delivers. A 10-foot waterfall cascades into a natural pool below, perfect for jumping and swimming if the current isn’t too strong.

Downstream from the falls you’ll find additional small pools tucked among the rocks, perfect for wading and relaxing. However, use caution when exploring the creek bed, as the rocks around the falls can be slick, and the current picks up in places. Keep a close eye on the young ones and bring water shoes.

The park also features benches, a playground, and grassy areas for picnicking. Parking is limited and fills up quickly on weekends and hot days.

Best for: Adventurers, cliff jumpers, creek crawlers

Travel time: Approximately 30 minutes from Woodburn