Get hoppy: Oregon Hop Festival returns to Woodburn Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Brew lovers can raise a glass at this year’s expanded Oregon Hop Festival, back for its second year and bigger than ever.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, at the TopWire Hop Project, 8668 Crosby Road NE in Woodburn.

The event celebrates Oregon’s hop harvest and marks the 125th anniversary of Crosby Hop Farm, one of the Willamette Valley’s most historic family hop farms and the home of TopWire.

“After the incredible response to our first Oregon Hop Festival, we knew we wanted to expand the experience,” said Blake Crosby, founder and CEO of TopWire Hops Project and Crosby Hop Farm. “This year is especially meaningful as we celebrate 125 years of hop farming at Crosby. We’re honored to share this milestone with our community, friends, and fellow beer lovers — right here on the land where it all began.”

The festival will feature guided tractor tours, a hop sensory station, live music from regional artists and, of course, booze. Visitors can sample a hand picked selection of hop forward beers from over 20 craft breweries, including two exclusive collaboration brews made with estate-grown hops: a TopWire West Coast IPA brewed with CGX NUVO Centennial and a Deschutes Brewery 125th Anniversary Ale.

Food vendors at the event include local favorites Lively Station, Real Mexican, Spice of Africa, Curry Bai, Half Pint Brothers Ice Cream and more. Family-friendly games and open play areas will also be available, and leashed pets are welcome.

Tickets are $25 and include a commemorative glass, access to the harvest tour and hop sensory experience and all performances. Kids and guests under 21 can attend for free. More details and tickets are available at oregonhopfest.com.