Melanie Irene Gibbs-Brown

June 8, 1968 – January 5, 2025

Melanie Irene Gibbs-Brown passed away January 5, 2025. Melanie was born in Macomb, Illinois on June 8, 1968 to parents Jim and Carolyn Gibbs.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Sleezer; her daughter Jasmine Gibbs-Brown; son Jalen Gibbs-Brown; sister Candice Louise Gibbs; and brother James Randall “Randy” Gibbs (Carolyn).

After graduating Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, Melanie moved to Beaverton, Oregon and raised her family while working in the medical services field.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 2, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. Contact Randy Gibbs (314-780-7286)