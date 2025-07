Published 12:19 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

September 28, 1940 – July 6, 2025 – A celebration of life is planned for Marie M. Hensley, former resident and long time owner and operator of the Hubbard Market on September 6, 2025 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Hubbard Chapel, 2934 H St., Hubbard, OR.