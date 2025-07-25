Nellie Muir Elementary School welcomes new principal

A new era is beginning at Nellie Muir Elementary School as the district announces Peter McDougal as its next principal.

McDougal will take the helm beginning in the 2025-26 school year, following the departure of longtime Principal Oscar Belanger.

“I’m honored to join the Nellie Muir community as principal, and I’m eager to support our students, families, and staff in this role,” McDougal said.

Belanger, who worked at Nellie Muir for 15 years, has taken on a new role as the principal at William Walker Elementary School, a dual-language school in the Beaverton School District.

McDougal has worked in Woodburn for six years and has served as assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary for the past two years. McDougal has also worked as a principal in West Linn and Beaverton and began his career teaching Spanish and language arts.

“In each role, I’ve prioritized creating positive school climates, advancing equity and inclusion, supporting the professional development of educators and raising student achievement,” McDougal said.

Bilingual education and language are also McDougal’s passions, and he is excited to continue this work at Nellie Muir.

“As a bilingual leader, my passion for language and culture has been shaped by time immersed in Spanish-speaking communities in Mexico City and Spain, as well as through long-standing relationships with Latino families and friends in Oregon,” McDougal said. “I believe deeply in the power of bilingual education and have a tremendous appreciation for our Woodburn community.”

McDougal has lived in Oregon for most of his life, and his wife is a middle school teacher. Outside of school, he enjoys spending time with his three kids and two grandchildren, staying active outdoors, reading and watching sports, particularly soccer, which his daughter plays collegiately.