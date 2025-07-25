The final countdown: All registrations open for upcoming Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana

Woodburn is in the final stretch of preparations for its hallmark event.

Fiesta Mexicana, the city’s annual celebration of Mexican heritage and culture, returns Aug. 15-17 at Legion Park for its 61st year. The three-day festival will feature live music, dancing, Lucha Libre wrestling, a carnival, food vendors, games, a parade and more.

Fiesta tournaments and volunteer registration

While Fiesta is just a few weeks away, registration is still open for myriad activities throughout the celebration.

Fútbol players can still sign up for the Fiesta men’s adult and youth soccer tournaments, with games scheduled to take place all weekend.

The YMCA is also hosting a Fiesta Mexicana pickleball tournament at Legion Park. Registration is open through Aug. 9, and all proceeds will go toward youth sports programming for low-income and underserved children and families in Woodburn.

Volunteer sign-ups are also still open. Fiesta organizers are looking for help with parade staging, grounds cleanup, attendee counting and more.

All sign-up and registration info can be found on the city’s Fiesta Mexicana webpage, woodburn-or.gov/community-services/page/woodburn-fiesta-mexicana.

Fiesta court and parade

This year’s Fiesta Mexicana Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16. Parade applications are available on the city’s website and are due by Aug. 13.

The parade begins at the Woodburn Aquatic Center, winds through downtown and ends at Legion Park. Participants must arrive at the aquatic center by 9:30 a.m. All entries should reflect the spirit of Fiesta Mexicana and follow city guidelines.

The city has also announced the official 2025 Fiesta Court. Eight students across the Woodburn, North Marion, Gervais and Silverton school districts have been selected to represent the community for this year’s celebration.

The official crowning of this year’s Fiesta Mexicana royalty will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Woodburn Downtown Plaza.