Gervais man killed in weekend crash near Woodburn

A Gervais man was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night just outside of Woodburn.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26, near the 14000 block of Butteville Road NE, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located a two-vehicle crash with “significant impact” upon arrival.

One of the drivers, Angel Moreno-Cano, 26, of Gervais was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, that driver has been cooperative with investigators, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.