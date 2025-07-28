Woodburn plans street makeover with added pedestrian safety

Woodburn’s streets will soon be revitalized.

At its July 14 meeting, the Woodburn City Council awarded a pavement maintenance construction contract to Knife River Corporation Northwest to repave multiple streets and intersections and improve 20 sidewalk ramps throughout town.

According to city documents, part of the $449,000 repavement project will take place on Gatch Street between Lincoln Street and Hardcastle Avenue. Park Avenue will also be repaved, as will the Evergreen Pathway, a popular walking area in town. Americans with Disabilities Act ramp improvements will also be constructed on Gatch Street and Park Avenue.

In addition to these improvements, the intersection of Gatch Street and Lincoln Street will also be receiving extra attention during the project. Curb extensions will be added on all four corners to reduce the width of the travel lane from 36 feet to 22 feet to create a safer crossing for pedestrians.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic, particularly crossing the area where we’re going to do the bulb-outs and improve the crossings,” Councilor Mark Wilk said during the contract presentation. “Small children and folks tend to be in a hurry sometimes getting through that intersection. So, seems to me this will be a good way to slow traffic as well.”

This repavement and intersection construction isn’t the only safety improvement project underway in Woodburn. Earlier this month, construction began on the Safe Routes to School Project, which will build a pedestrian island and walkway over Front Street, enhancing safety for students and other people crossing the road.

According to the project manager, construction is expected to begin in late summer, and all residents living in the construction area will be notified in advance.