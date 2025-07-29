Construction begins on Woodburn Burgerville

Burgerville, an Oregon fast food favorite, is inching closer to opening its doors in Woodburn.

Construction has officially begun on the new Woodburn Burgerville, located at 105 N. Arney Road near Interstate 5 and the Woodburn Premium Outlets. The building was previously occupied by Chicken Shanty, which closed permanently last year.

According to Burgerville representatives, the company is aiming for a September opening.

“Following the popularity of our Wilsonville location, we knew adding a stop further down the I-5

corridor was the right move,” Burgerville CEO Ed Casey said in a press release. “We are excited to serve the Woodburn community and its visitors.”

Burgerville is best known for its burgers, sandwiches and shakes. There are currently no Burgerville’s in Woodburn, with the closest locations in Canby, Wilsonville and Salem.