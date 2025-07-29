Tap in: K-Bron Brewing Company brings the buzz to downtown Woodburn

In addition to its standard breakfast offerings, K-Bron Brewing also serves up specialty items like the avocado toast with chimichurri and feta. (Sophia Cossette/Woodburn Independent)

K-Bron Brewing Company is the vision of Woodburn resident Salvador Gasca and his wife, Mariana. The couple has been hard at work this past year to prepare the brewery for opening. (Sophia Cossette/Woodburn Independent)

Downtown Woodburn now has a new watering hole.

K-Bron Brewing Company opened its doors July 1 at 237 N. Front St., bringing a vibrant café and pub-style menu along with the promise of freshly brewed beer once a liquor license is approved.

The brewery is the vision of Woodburn resident Salvador Gasca and his wife, Mariana. Salvador Gasca says the menu is a reflection of what he and his wife love to make at home: simple, flavorful food with a personal twist.

The menu

K-Bron serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all day. Customers can already be found coming back for chilaquiles, chorizo and asada omelets, breakfast burritos and the signature “Woodburn toast,” topped with refried beans, queso Oaxaca, chorizo, pico de gallo and eggs.

In addition to the breakfast classics, Gasca also offers lighter options like the chimichurri avocado toast or the cherry tomato toast topped with feta and balsamic glaze, both of which can be topped off with a runny fried egg.

“I like doing this, and I like interacting with people,” Gasca said, reflecting on the first month of business. “At first, I wasn’t sure if I liked cooking. But, every time I got home before my wife did, I would start doing the cooking and I started to find it really relaxing. So I was like, you know what? I’m going to like this. I get the chance to brew beer, I like cooking and we don’t have any business like this here in town.”

For lunch and dinner, the menu leans into classic bar food with a twist. Offerings include burgers — classic, chorizo and jalapeño — as well as pulled pork sandwiches, chicken nuggets, fries and a lineup of wings that have quickly become a customer favorite.

Each wing sauce is made in-house, with flavor options ranging from lemon pepper and barbecue to pineapple habanero, chile de arbol and chipotle strawberry.

Even without a liquor license, K-Bron has begun to develop a loyal morning crowd, thanks in part to its creative café drink menu. In addition to the classic lattes and mochas, the standout beverage is their housemade horchata, which uses oat milk to create a creamier, thicker version of the classic Mexican drink. Customers can also turn it into a horchata latte by adding a shot of espresso.

While the beer is still on hold pending final Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission approval, Gasca says the plan is to launch with four housemade brews: an IPA, a Kölsch, a stout and an American hefeweizen, all brewed on the premises. Gasca is personally most excited for approval, as home brewing has long been a passion of his since he worked in oil fields more than a decade ago.

“I got into brewing because of the way I used to work. I would do 14 days on and seven days off. One of my buddies from high school was a welder, and he installed all kinds of brewing systems,” Gasca said. “So if we happened to be home at the same time, we would be brewing and he would come back and be like, ‘Hey man, I just learned this new recipe,’ and we would try it. Every time we got together, we either went to microbreweries or brewed at my house, so that’s how it all got started.”

The people behind the counter

Opening K-Bron has been a long journey for the Gascas. Salvador Gasca originally hoped to open a business in the same building seven years ago, but after the timing didn’t work out, he spent years working in construction — a physically demanding job that left him drained and ready for a change.

“I’m not getting any younger, and I would be upset with myself every time I came home, feeling drained and with no energy left to play with my daughter. And that would bother me a lot,” Gasca said. “So, I was like, you know what? I just can’t be doing all this physical work and still try to come home and be a dad and a husband, you know? It’s time.”

After a year of remodeling the former supplement store on Front Street, the Gascas transformed the space into an airy, vibrant spot with plenty of seating and multiple TVs, making it a great place to watch games and events, especially once the liquor license is approved.

Drinks — and soon, beer — are prepared at the bar inside while food is prepared in a truck out back, where guests can also enjoy outdoor seating on the private patio.

Colorful touches throughout the interior highlight Gasca’s Mexican heritage, including Lucha Libre masks behind the bar and matching mask tile work in the bathrooms. Once the brewery is fully up and running, Gasca also hopes to host open mic nights and other events to bring even more energy to downtown.

“ I feel like we’re going on the right path,” Gasca said. “And then we get beer, I’m sure that everything’s going to blow up right on our faces, but I think it’s a good problem to have.”

K-Bron is currently open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.