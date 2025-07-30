Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches new nonemergency phone system

Marion County residents can now get help with more ease.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new automated phone tree system for its nonemergency dispatch line: 503-588-5032.

According to the sheriff, the system, which went live this month, is designed to improve efficiency, reduce call wait times and better connect community members to the services they need.

“This system allows us to better serve the public by directing them quickly to the right resources,” said Sheriff Nick Hunter. “It also reduces the time dispatchers spend rerouting calls, allowing them to focus more on urgent and in-progress emergencies.”

Callers dialing the sheriff’s office nonemergency phone number will now be guided through an automated menu with direct connections to key services.

These extensions will include dog control, the Mental Health Crisis Center, the Marion County jail, Community Corrections, code enforcement — for issues like nuisance properties and abandoned vehicles — and more. Callers can also be routed to nonactive traffic complaint lines, records offices or live dispatch for ongoing but non-life-threatening situations.

While this new service is available, the sheriff encourages people to continue to dial 988 for mental health emergencies and 911 for all life-threatening emergencies.

For more information on the phone system, visit www.co.marion.or.us/SO or contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5094.