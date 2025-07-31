Woodburn’s Liberty House receives city grant to continue supporting local children

Liberty House, located at 693 Ray J. Glatt Circle in Woodburn, is a local organization that works to prevent child abuse in the community through trainings and education. (Staff file photo)

A year after opening its doors in Woodburn, a local service organization is getting a boost from city leaders.

At the July 29 Woodburn City Council meeting, councilors agreed to give Liberty House a $5,000 annual grant for the next five years to continue providing specialized services to children and families facing concerns of abuse, neglect, trauma or grief.

Liberty House, based in Salem, opened a Woodburn satellite office last year. Alison Kelley, Liberty House executive director, spoke at the meeting about Liberty House’s services and the impact the organization has had on the Woodburn community since opening its new location.

“We provide specialized pediatric services for children who have experienced trauma, all kinds of trauma,” Kelley said. “This isn’t easy to talk about, children who have been on the receiving end of sex abuse, physical abuse, all kinds of things. The city invited us to open up a clinic here in Woodburn, and we have done that. We have seen over 100 children from this greater community in the last year.”

According to Liberty House, the new Woodburn office has spaces for medical assessments, child forensic interviews, family support and trauma-focused counseling. The Woodburn location is also open to all of North Marion County with the intention of serving families in rural communities who can’t access Liberty House’s Salem office.

“Our motto that we get up every morning and think about is ‘change hurt into hope,’ and that’s the bottom line. I think trauma and suffering can be a really normal part of life. It doesn’t have to hold you back,” Kelley said. “We are the ones that give kids that listening, validation, proper diagnosis. We have a team of pediatricians, trauma therapists and prevention, because all of this is 100% preventable.”

At the city council meeting, Mayor Frank Lonergan and City Administrator Scott Derickson both highlighted the importance of Liberty House’s services for the Woodburn community.

“This project grant agreement is a demonstration of the city’s support for Liberty House’s continued presence in Woodburn,” Derickson said. “I’m hoping that it will help Liberty House generate additional support throughout the community.”