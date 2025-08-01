Blooms and Brews Festival set to fill the fields at Wooden Shoe

Sip cider among the sunflowers at one of the Willamette Valley’s most iconic farms.

Wooden Shoe is hosting the Blooms and Brews Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the farm’s flower fields.

This event coincides with Wooden Shoe’s Summer Flowers event, which runs from the end of July through the end of August. Summer Flowers showcases a 10-acre flower field of sunflowers, zinnias, bachelor’s buttons, calendulas, pink and white cosmos and Godetia lilacs.

“Join us for a day of craft brews and cider in the flower fields,” said Wooden Shoe in the event preview. “Sample a curated selection of local beer and cider, enjoy live music, food vendors, and the relaxed atmosphere of the farm.”

Tickets to the Blooms and Brews Festival are $35 and include entry to the flower fields, access to all beverage vendors, six tasting tickets and a glass to take home. Full pours are also available for purchase at the event.

Breweries and cideries at the event include Ancestry Brewing, Occidental Brewing, Ruzzo’s Hard Citrus, Silver Falls Brewery, Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Bauman’s Cider, Vision Brewing, Black Raven Brewing Company, 2 Towns Cider and Santiam Brewing.

This event is just one of Wooden Shoe’s many special events throughout the summer. Some other August festivities at the farm include the final sip and stroll event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, and a beekeeping basics workshop Saturday, Aug. 23. To view all of the special events, visit woodenshoe.com/summer-flowers/whats-happening.

During Summer Flowers, the farm will be open Thursdays through Mondays. Throughout the monthlong event, Wooden Shoe’s local wine, beer and cider tasting room will also be open as well as the cafe, field tent, red hemp barn, u-pick flower fields, flower market, hay wagon ride and children’s play area.

To purchase festival tickets and special event tickets, visit aftontickets.com/event/group/68x2g8kjg2.