The fantastic four: Woodburn residents, leaders honored for contributions to the city

Woodburn High School senior Isabella Baldisseri was awarded the key to the city for her work as a student leader and advocate. (Submitted by City of Woodburn)

The city and Woodburn Police Department recognized Gary Lee Bishop Jr for his courageous actions on the evening of May 19, 2025. (Submitted by City of Woodburn)

The City of Woodburn recognized Pastor Luis Molina as this year’s recipient of the Nancy Kirksey Award which celebrates individuals who have made a lasting and meaningful impact on the community. (Submitted by City of Woodburn)

Curtis Stultz was honored with the Mary Tennant Excellence in Public Service Award, one of the highest recognitions given to public service employees. (Submitted by City of Woodburn)

Four of Woodburn’s finest have been recognized for their dedication to the community.

Some honorees were commended for their years of public service, while others were celebrated for their courageous efforts during the July 29 city council meeting.

Curtis Stultz — Mary Tennant Excellence in Public Service Award

Public Works Director Curtis Stultz received the Mary Tennant Excellence in Public Service Award, which is one of the highest recognitions given to city employees.

“This award celebrates individuals whose dedication, work ethic, and impact on the community go above and beyond — qualities that Curtis has consistently demonstrated throughout his remarkable career,” the city said in a statement.

Stultz began working for the city in 1988 as a part time lab helper. Over the next 36 years, he rose through the ranks of the city’s wastewater and public works departments, eventually taking the helm of public works in 2021.

Professional development has also been a huge part of Stultz’s tenure with the city, and he said that one of the most rewarding parts of his career has been watching employees grow and reach their goals.

Pastor Luis Molina — Nancy Kirksey Award

Pastor Luis Molina was awarded the Nancy Kirksey Award, which recognizes individuals who have made lasting and meaningful impacts on the people and places in the Woodburn community.

“He has been an integral member of Woodburn, serving faithfully through his church and as the volunteer chaplain for our first responders,” the city said in a statement. “His presence during times of crisis, his support of those who serve, and his constant outreach reflect a heart for helping others.”

Molina was commended for his tireless advocacy for community improvement. The city also highlighted that Molina was instrumental in fundraising and building a local soccer field for Woodburn youth and families to utilize.

Gary Lee Bishop Jr. — Woodburn Police Department Certificate of Appreciation

The Woodburn Police Department and the city also commended resident Gary Lee Bishop Jr. with a certificate of appreciation for his quick thinking and bravery during a dangerous traffic incident earlier this year.

On May 19, officers responded to a driver who was asleep behind the wheel and rolling through traffic on Boones Ferry Road. As police attempted to stop the vehicle, Bishop Jr. pulled his own car ahead of it, allowing the moving vehicle to collide with his and come to a safe stop. The driver was later arrested for DUII.

“Mr. Bishop Jr’s quick thinking and selfless action helped protect others and prevent what could have been a much more serious outcome,” the city said in a statement.

Isabella Baldisseri — Key to the City honoree

Lastly, the youngest honoree, Woodburn High School senior Isabella Baldisseri was recognized for her community leadership and given the key to the city.

Baldisseri was recently elected president of the International Key Club, now leading the world’s largest student-run service organization. She also works as a research intern at Oregon Health & Science University, advises the Oregon Department of Education on Latino and Indigenous student success and sits on the Woodburn Parks and Recreation Board.

“Woodburn’s own Isabella Baldisseri is making waves as a nationally recognized student leader and advocate,” the city said in a statement.