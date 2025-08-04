Oregon awards $1.8 million in grants to help people enroll in private insurance

Nearly $1.8 million in grants are coming to 37 community-based organizations and licensed insurance agents across Oregon to offer free, expert help to people enrolling in health coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, the state agency responsible for helping Oregonians understand their private health coverage, is awarding these grants throughout 2025-27 to organizations and insurance agents who focus on reaching diverse populations, including many who offer support in multiple languages. The grantees will help Oregonians understand their health insurance and financial assistance options, transition from the Oregon Health Plan to private coverage and enroll during the next enrollment period beginning Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.

The grants are especially meant to help people who don’t qualify for job-based coverage, the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare.

To connect with a local Marketplace partner or insurance agent, visit OregonHealthCare.gov/gethelp.

“This support is critical to ensuring all Oregonians — regardless of income, location, or language — have access to the coverage and care they need,” marketplace director Chiqui Flowers said in a news release.

The community partner organizations receiving grants include:

Arcoiris Cultural – Lincoln County

Asian Health and Service Center – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties

Cascade AIDS Project – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO) – Baker, Clackamas, Malheur, Multnomah, and Washington counties

Interface Network – Marion County

Northeast Oregon Network (NEON) – Baker, Union and Wallowa counties

One Community Health – Hood River and Wasco counties

Oregon L.E.A.D. – Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Oregon Latino Health Coalition – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties

Project Access NOW – Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties

Tayas Yawks – Deschutes, Klamath and Lake counties

Waterfall Clinic Inc. – Coos, Curry and Douglas counties

We Care – Benton, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties

The licensed insurance agents receiving grants include: